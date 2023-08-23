Oil workers

Climate activists — and federal politicians — be damned. Canadian oil output is growing in 2023 and is expected to keep growing for the next two years, according to the government’s own accounting.

Despite a tumultuous year, Canada is poised to rack up its biggest production gains in more than five years starting in 2023, analysts say.

AlbertaEd
AlbertaEd

The world runs on oil. Not on green fantasies.

