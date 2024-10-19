Canadian Paediatric Society says children trans if they prefer opposite-sex toys

The Canadian Paediatric Society (CPS) has published what it considers are signs children might be transgender, which includes a preference for opposite-sex toys. As per the list, National Post columnist and reporter Tristin Hopper said children being children means they could be transgender. “I pinged 4, 5, and 6 pretty hard as child,” tweeted Hopper. “You?”.CPS report authors Ashley Vandermorris and Daniel L. Metzger said gender dysphoria in children consists of a marked incongrugence between their expressed gender and assigned gender for at least six months based on at least six of eight criteria. “A strong desire to be of the other gender or an insistence that one is other gender (or some alternative gender different from one’s assigned gender),” said Vandermorris and Metzger. “In boys (assigned gender), a strong preference for cross-dressing or simulating female attire; or in girls (assigned gender), a strong preference for wearing only typical masculine clothing and a strong resistance to the wearing of typical feminine clothing.”In make believe or fantasy play, Vandermorris and Metzger said gender dysphoric children have a strong preference for cross-gender roles. With toys, games, and activities for the opposite gender, they said they have a preference for them. If children have gender dysphoria, they predicted they have a strong preference for playmates of the other gender. They added gender dysphoric boys will reject masculine toys, games, and activities and rough-and-tumble play, and these girls might reject feminine toys, games, and activities. Vandermorris and Metzger concluded by saying gender dysphoric children have a strong dislike of their sexual anatomy. Additionally, they said they have a strong desire for primary or secondary sex characteristics matching their expressed gender. “The condition is associated with clinically significant distress or impairment in social, school, or other important areas of functioning,” they said. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said in January changing genders is a decision that should be reserved for adults..WATCH: Smith says Alberta government to restrict gender transitions in minors.“Making permanent and irreversible decisions regarding one’s biological sex while still a youth can severely limit that child’s choices in the future,” said Smith. “Prematurely encouraging or enabling children to alter their very biology or natural growth no matter how well-intentioned or sincere poses as a risk to that child’s future that I, as premier, am not comfortable with permitting in our province.”