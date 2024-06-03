Canadian politicians praise Oilers for moving on to Stanley Cup Final

Canadian politicians at all levels of government have celebrated the Edmonton Oilers moving on to the Stanley Cup Final. The Oilers beat the Dallas Stars 2-1 in Game Six of the Western Conference Final (WCF) on Sunday. The Oilers won the WCF 4-2 to head to the Stanley Cup Final, marking the first time this has happened since 2006. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the Oilers had a great game. “Time to bring the [Stanley] Cup home,” tweeted Trudeau on Sunday..Over at the provincial level, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said this success was unbelievable. “The Edmonton Oilers are Western Conference champs on the way to the Stanley Cup Finals,” said Smith. “All congrats in the world to Captain Connor [McDavid] and the boys.”.While the Stanley Cup Final will be fierce, Smith said Alberta wants to win it. Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley pointed out the Oilers were moving on the Stanley Cup Final. “YEG history!!” said Notley.“[Stuart] Skinner!!!!!”.When it comes to municipal politicians, Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi asked if there was any doubt the Oilers would win. “Congrats Dallas for making it this far!” said Sohi. “Looking forward to seeing you in Orange and Blue for the video Mayor @Johnson4Dallas.”.Alberta Premier Danille Smith said on May 21 it seems fitting to challenge Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to a bet about the Stanley Cup Playoffs. READ MORE: WHERE'S THE BEEF?: Smith challenges Texas governor to bet over Oilers, Stars playoffs matches“When the Oilers beat the Stars, you must eat the world’s best steak, an Alberta rib steak, on video and comment on just how amazing it is,” said Smith. “If the Stars win, which is highly unlikely, I will do the same.”