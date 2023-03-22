Huawei has been accused of stealing Canadian research, according to critics.
“One of the reasons why Huawei is one of the greatest telecommunications companies in the world today, if not the biggest, is they did a great job of stealing a lot of Nortel intellectual property,” Carleton University Chancellor’s Professor Fen Osler Hampson testified at 2022 hearings of the Commons Defence committee.
“That has found its way into Huawei equipment.”
Nortel Networks Corporation, Canada's largest telephone equipment manufacturer, fell into bankruptcy in 2009. Nortel’s Ottawa head office was subsequently refitted for use by the department of National Defence.
“When I was parliamentary secretary for national defence, we took over the Nortel campus,” Conservative MP James Bezan (Selkirk-Interlake, MB) told the Commons last May 12.
The military “took years to clean out all the switches and wiring installed by Huawei, which had the ability to spy on Nortel. There is a huge track record by Huawei of not being trustworthy.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(1) comment
This is wrong on so many levels! What the fu*k is going on? Heads need to roll over this, right from the top down! Make no mistake, if the shoe was on the other foot and this was china how fast do you think these people would be behind bars or worse…
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.