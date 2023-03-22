Huawei
By Dave Naylor

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Canadian university researchers continue to partner with Huawei Technologies, even with a federal ban on Huawei’s equipment.

UBC

Credit: Ben Nelms/CBC

Conservative MP Dan Mazier (Dauphin-Swan River, MB) tabled a report showing two universities filling patents with Huawei.

University of Calgary

University of Calgary (photo credit: CBC)

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

