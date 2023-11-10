Alberta

Canadian resident starts petition to ban Carlson from Canada

Tucker Carlson
Tucker CarlsonCourtesy Tucker Carlson/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Danielle Smith
Tucker Carlson
Vladimir Putin
Petition
Visa
W Brett Wilson
Eugene Blanchard
Entry
Great Replacement Theory

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news