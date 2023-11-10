Canadian resident starts petition to ban Carlson from Canada

Canadian resident Eugene Blanchard has initiated a petition to have Tucker on Twitter host Tucker Carlson denied entry to Canada. “There's still time for Prime Minister [Justin] Trudeau to do the right thing and deny Tucker Carlson — a citizen of the United States, conspiracy theorist, active supporter of Vladimir Putin, promoter of racism and hate monger, supporter of the January 6 insurrection, supporter of the rigged 2020 US elections conspiracy — a visa to enter Canada,” said Blanchard in a petition. The petition has received 2,002 signatures as of Friday. It has a goal of 2,500 signatures. Carlson confirmed on Tuesday he was coming to Calgary. READ MORE: Tucker Carlson live in CalgaryOn January 24, he will be in Calgary for an afternoon of speeches and sit down interviews with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Calgary business executive W. Brett Wilson.The event will be held at the Calgary Convention Centre, starting at 10:30 a.m. and including a plated lunch.All Western Standard subscribers will be entered to win a VIP package to meet Carlson and have a photo taken with himBlanchard went on to say Carlson should not be allowed into Canada because he has promoted the great replacement theory. The Southern Poverty Law Centre defines the great replacement theory as a “racist conspiracy narrative [that] falsely asserts there is an active, ongoing, and covert effort to replace white populations in current white-majority countries.” Another reason Blanchard gave for not wanting Carlson to come is because he said Putin was not that bad. He added he was concerned about him saying abortion and birth control have subverted the desire to procreate. Carlson has complained about declining testosterone levels in American men. While the theory and his suggested solution to tan testicles is ridiculous, Blanchard said they stem from a right-wing belief about attacks on masculinity harming social order. He condemned him for saying the Capitol Hill rioters were peaceful protestors. Former Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy gave him access to the security footage and he used the videos to whitewash the riot. Blanchard concluded by saying Carlson “does not share the moral and ethical values of Canadian citizens.”“In fact, he openly and blatantly attacks the core values that decent law-abiding citizens follow,” he said. “We believe that it is in the best interest of Canada that Tucker Carlson be denied entry into Canada as an undesirable person.”