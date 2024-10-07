Canadian trans activist denounces Alberta gov for scholarship excluding non-binary people

Canadian transgender activist Marni Panas said an Alberta government scholarship to advance gender equity was excluding non-binary students from applying. Alberta Arts, Culture, and Status of Women oversees the scholarship. “What's up with that @tanya_fir???” tweeted Panas. .The Alberta government said the Persons Case Scholarship (PCS) supports students studying in the arts, humanities, and social sciences who are working to advance gender equality. It said the PCS is an annual program. Applicants can apply once during each intake. The eligibility criteria includes identifying as a woman or man; being a Canadian citizen, permanent resident, or protected person; and being an Alberta resident. Twitter user Sean Woods said the Alberta continues to go low. “There's really no bottom for this government,” said Woods. .Panas responded by saying the Alberta government has committed terrible actions. “In fact, this is barely the surface,” she said..Panas accused Alberta Premier Danielle Smith of lying to a transgender child’s father to support her gender identity policies on September 28..Canadian trans activist says Smith’s gender identity policies will kill trans children .Since the Alberta government wants to implement restrictions on transgender children, she said vulnerable people will be hurt. “They will die,” she said..Alberta Arts, Culture, and Status of Women could not be reached for comment in time for publication.