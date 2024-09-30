Canadian trans activist says Smith’s gender identity policies will kill trans children

Canadian transgender activist Marni Panas accused Alberta Premier Danielle Smith of lying to a transgender child’s father to support her gender identity policies. Since the Alberta government wants to implement restrictions on transgender children, Panas said vulnerable people will be hurt. “They will die,” tweeted Panas.“Mark my words.”.While Smith was moving ahead with her gender identity policies, Panas said she was shameful. Panas was commenting on Smith telling a transgender child’s father on Saturday the Alberta government was supportive of having children decide who they want to be, but it does not want to see children making premature decisions that will lead to them being sterilized at 10 years old. “So our policy is to make sure that kids get to a certain age where they understand the consequences of being on puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones and surgery,” she said. “And so we’ve said that minors are going to not be permitted to do those until they’re age 16 and then when they are aged 16, they have to make sure they’ve got the support of their families and psychologists and doctors to start the transition.” Smith said in January changing genders is a decision that should be reserved for adults. .WATCH: Smith says Alberta government to restrict gender transitions in minors.“Making permanent and irreversible decisions regarding one’s biological sex while still a youth can severely limit that child’s choices in the future,” she said. “Prematurely encouraging or enabling children to alter their very biology or natural growth no matter how well-intentioned or sincere poses as a risk to that child’s future that I, as premier, am not comfortable with permitting in our province.”