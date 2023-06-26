A second carbon tax starts on July 1 and is opposed by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF), which urges Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to reconsider his plan.
“Canadians need another carbon tax like we need a kick in the head,” said Franco Terrazzano, federal director of the CTF.
“The Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) is clear: Trudeau’s second carbon tax will cost families hundreds of dollars.”
A new federal carbon tax will apply to fuel producers starting July 1. To comply with the regulations, they will have to buy credits or lower the carbon content of their fuels.
According to the PBO, the second carbon tax will significantly impact the average household by 2030. It will raise the annual cost by up to $1,157 and the gas price by up to 17 cents per litre. The table below shows the provincial breakdown of the average household cost.
By 2030, the PBO estimates the second carbon tax will cost the average family in Saskatchewan $1,117 per year, Alberta $1,157 per year, and Manitoba $611 per year.
The second carbon tax does not offer rebates and is added to the existing carbon tax. By 2030, the combined effect of the two carbon taxes will raise the gas price by around 55 cents per litre.
The PBO stated that “Canada’s own emissions are not large enough to materially impact climate change” and that the second carbon tax is “broadly regressive.”
“Families can’t afford to pay more for a useless tax that won’t help the environment,” said Terrazzano.
“If Trudeau truly cares about making life more affordable then he would scrap his carbon taxes.”
(6) comments
working full time for last 35 yrs slowly going broke. How can these people keep voting for more and more taxes.
Purge the Totalitarian BL
Climate cult is running Kanada. Time to move on.
Republic of Alberta time!
Pass it on.
[thumbup][thumbup]
Eastern Canadians are Justin's base. They're the ones who have a zest for higher and higher taxes. He hoodwinked them into thinking that his carbon tax ponzi scheme is a sure moneymaker with the rebates. And as a bonus, even though Canada produces 1.5% of world GHG they think that the temperature will cool off and they will live happily ever after...
Trudeau does not care at all and this is sure to backfire and make his face black again!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.