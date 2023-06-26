Justin Trudeau - blue background
Image courtesy of CBC

A second carbon tax starts on July 1 and is opposed by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF), which urges Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to reconsider his plan.

Carbon Tax

“Canadians need another carbon tax like we need a kick in the head,” said Franco Terrazzano, federal director of the CTF. 

CTF New Carbon Tax June 26 2023

Machuugoo
Machuugoo

working full time for last 35 yrs slowly going broke. How can these people keep voting for more and more taxes.

Nunyah
Nunyah

Purge the Totalitarian BL

Robadam
Robadam

Climate cult is running Kanada. Time to move on.

Republic of Alberta time!

Pass it on.

john.lankers
john.lankers

[thumbup][thumbup]

CalamityMarcy
CalamityMarcy

Eastern Canadians are Justin's base. They're the ones who have a zest for higher and higher taxes. He hoodwinked them into thinking that his carbon tax ponzi scheme is a sure moneymaker with the rebates. And as a bonus, even though Canada produces 1.5% of world GHG they think that the temperature will cool off and they will live happily ever after...

Raz
Raz

Trudeau does not care at all and this is sure to backfire and make his face black again!

