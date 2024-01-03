Cancelled Mount Royal professor to hold talk at U of A

Former Mount Royal University policy studies professor Frances Widdowson will be participating in a talk about academic freedom at the University of Alberta on January 18. “Not being able to discuss controversial ideas at a university is not just a threat to academic institutions,” said Widdowson in a Tuesday press release. “It also means that democracy will suffer.” U of A anthropology professor Kathleen Lowrey has organized the talk. Lowrey predicted the talk will be valuable for professors, students, and the public, because it will outline the numerous attempts to constrain academic discussions at universities in Alberta. Widdowson said in 2022 she was taking legal action to defend academic freedom and free speech in universities.READ MORE: MRU professor fights back after being fired for questioning ‘woke’ ideasShe was fired in 2021 for criticizing subjects such as truth and reconciliation with indigenous people, Black Lives Matter and transgender rights.Since her case is an egregious violation of her academic freedom and freedom of expression, she said she believes wokeism will have massive implications for academia and lead to the deterioration of the intellectual character of universities.Widdowson had been the target of many efforts to restrict speech on university campuses. Her case is in arbitration, and a decision is expected next year. In 2023, the University of Lethbridge refused to provide space to philosophy professor Paul Viminitz so she could speak about wokeism threatening academic freedom. As a result, she had to give her talk over Zoom. U of L was sued in August for its decision to cancel an event in February with Widdowson. READ MORE: University of Lethbridge sued over cancelling Widdowson speaking eventThe Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms announced a court action was filed against the U of L on behalf of she, Viminitz, and student Jonah Pickle.They said its decision to cancel her talk violated their freedom of expression and peaceful guaranteed under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Widdowson called this “an example of what is wrong with our universities in Alberta.” “Views challenging identity politics purporting to pursue social justice are not allowed to be expressed and this prevents us from searching for the truth and developing knowledge and theoretical understanding,” she said. Lowrey had been involved in her own academic freedom battles after being removed from her position as associate chair for criticizing transgender activism. She has maintained academic freedom should protect professors with dissenting opinions. This is the foundation of universities and is under threat at many of Alberta’s institutions. When U of L refused to provide space for Widdowson’s talk, the Canadian Association of University Teachers condemned the decision, saying it had serious concerns about the institution’s commitment to freedom of expression and academic freedom. Former Alberta advanced education minister Demetrios Nicolaides said it “is important for our universities and colleges to foster a strong culture of free speech and diverse viewpoints, even when those viewpoints are deemed controversial or even offensive, barring speech intending to incite hatred or violence of course.” Nicolaides announced universities must develop free speech reporting procedures. The event is free and open to the public and will be held in the Edmonton Clinic Health Academy Building Room 2-490 from 3 to 4:30 p.m.