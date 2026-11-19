CALGARY — The main message was unity, as the United Conservative Party's constituency organization for Calgary-Lougheed hosted their 4th annual "Cowtown Showdown" Wednesday night, but that didn't mean that everyone was aligned in what that unity looked like. The debate stroke fireside chat allowed the candidates for chief financial officer, regional director positions, and other UCP board positions time to pitch their ideas to members ahead of the upcoming annual party convention.The theme of unity was seemingly the main focus of the evening, with most of the candidates stressing the importance of keeping the party together and united ahead of the scheduled provincial election next year.The event was hosted by Darrell Komick, the UCP constituency association president for Calgary-Lougheed, and opened with the playing of a song centred around the province and the riding..Much of the discussion was policy talk and candidates offering their credentials and why they would be good fits for whichever position they were running for.The most notable moment came at the very end, however, during the debate between Zane Novak and Chris Scott, who are both running for the position of Central Director.Both men were asked by Komick what their feelings were regarding the so-called "loyalty pledge" that UCP leader Danielle Smith has made candidates sign following the referendum to ensure the parties' federalist stance is respected.Novak answered first and stated that, although he had signed the pledge, he felt "disappointed and disheartened" about the requirement."I'll be honest. Yeah, I signed it. Obviously, that's why I'm here. But I was disappointed, and I was disheartened. I didn't feel that that was a democratic piece of paper I held in my hand," Novak stated..He went on to say that he understood the reasons for the pledge but that he worried it may alienate a significant chunk of the conservative base in the lead up to an election."I see disengaged, disenfranchised, hardworking, good conservatives. They're going to sit at home because they don't know if they align with the party. We can't let that happen."Scott echoed this sentiment and stressed that the federalist wing and the pro-sovereignty wing of the party "have to stop looking at each other as opponents.""There, it really is a fabricated narrative that the separatists and the federalists are against each other. That is not the case."Scott, who had endorsed Option Two in the October referendum, stated that those who are trying to break up the party as a result of the referendum need to refocus their efforts on making sure the NDP doesn't win the upcoming election."This isn't the right path. We should be focusing on the positive things that we can do together."Komick closed out the night by saying, "I think we've seen tonight an amazing example of healing and bringing the party together."He echoed this after the event, and, speaking to the Western Standard, he said that "the focus has to be on the things that we have in common and that are building blocks."However, he also noted that the party and its members "have to keep people accountable."Voting for the internal party positions will take place at the UCP AGM, which is set to be hosted in Calgary from November 27 to 29.