Car and bike show collecting donations for Red Deer swarming victim

A car and bike show, "Bikers Against Bullying," will be held in Gasoline Alley, in support of the Red Deer swarming victim and her family.According to the post shared on Facebook, donations are required for entry, and all proceeds will go to the victim and her family to help during this time.The event will be held on June 6 and will serve as a community gathering.The incident happened Monday when a 14-year-old girl was severely beaten by a group of teens. A viral video of the attack appears to show bystanders failing to intervene or stop it..A rally in support of the Red Deer swarming victim and her family is being held Friday outside of Red Deer's downtown courthouse.According to a post shared on Facebook, guests are encouraged to wear a blue ribbon or blue clothing to represent peace, protection, unity, and anti-bullying awareness.The event is intended to bring the community together in support of the young girl and her family."Together we can spread kindness, awareness, and remind our children that bullying and violence are never okay," the post stated..A GoFundMe is still up and has extended to $28,000 after exceeding their original goal.Police are asking witnesses or anyone with video footage related to the assault to come forward as investigators work to determine what happened.Anyone with information is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-406-2200. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers.