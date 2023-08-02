Forest

Government plans to plant 2 billion trees by 2030.

 Courtesy Wikicommons

In its signature effort to fight climate change, Natural Resources Canada says it is on track to plant two billion trees (the 2BT program) across the country by 2030.

On Wednesday, Energy and Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson reported more than 110 million trees have been planted since the program was launched in 2021, about 20 million ahead of schedule.

Tags

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Recommended for you

(7) comments

kmb
kmb

So Edmonton is spending 96 million to plant 1.5 million trees. Then 2 billion trees will be over 100 billion dollars. All to increase Canada’s tree count by 0.6%! What a waste of money. Also forest fire areas don’t need to be replanted. It is part of nature’s way to rejuvenate the forests.

Report Add Reply
Taz
Taz

I'm all for planting trees and cutting down on land and 'air' pollution. It's the fighting climate change part that is complete bull💩.

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

I don't believe a word from the feds anymore....WHY...just cause...too many (if not all) lies..

Report Add Reply
Dutchy1985
Dutchy1985

Isn't this just a repackaged promise from 8 years ago?

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

I wonder how many Hundreds of BILLIONS of Canadian taxpayer dollars it will cost to plant these 2 billion trees? I can almost guarantee it will create new Liberal Millionaires in the process.

Report Add Reply
Footloose
Footloose

LOL! Canada has 318 BILLION trees already. Wow 110,000 already planted. BTW our existing trees process 4 to 7 times our entire “greehouse” gas output. So there is absolutly no rational for a carbon tax scam in Canada. We should be selling our carbon credits to nations stupid enough to think they make the slightest difference.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

I have a 4 acre lake lot, I had to buy trees, it cost me a fortune, if the government wanted trees planted they could have given them to me, and I would have even done the planting for free.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.