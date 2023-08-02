Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
In its signature effort to fight climate change, Natural Resources Canada says it is on track to plant two billion trees (the 2BT program) across the country by 2030.
On Wednesday, Energy and Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson reported more than 110 million trees have been planted since the program was launched in 2021, about 20 million ahead of schedule.
At an event in Surrey, Wilkinson — while planting a tree of his own — announced 16 new contribution agreements with municipalities and community groups, amounting to $100 million, to support an additional 56 million saplings.
Citing the devastating impact of wildfires across the country, four of the new agreements, backed by $63.9 million in federal funding, will support the planting of 35 million trees to specifically help restore wildfire-impacted forests and rehabilitate reserve lands that have been damaged by previous wildfires.
“Planting two billion trees over 10 years is a key part of Canada's plan to fight climate change, preserve our biodiversity and restore valuable habitats,” Wilkinson said in a statement.
“These trees will clean the air we breathe, make our urban spaces more enjoyable, provide new habitats for wildlife and help us adapt to our changing climate while mitigating its impacts by sequestering carbon emissions.”
Even though he has downplayed the importance of carbon capture in the oil and gas sector, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault was absolutely gushing in his support for the 2BT program.
“We know that one of the best tools we have to fight climate change is nature. Our government is on track to plant two billion trees, which will go a long way to restore wildlife habitats, fight climate change and improve the livability of our cities,” he said.
Also launched was the so-called ‘2BT Indigenous Funding Stream.’
Of the 179 planting and capacity-building projects funded under the program to date, one in five projects are indigenous-led.
The government said it would continue to support projects that “fully recognize the diversity of Indigenous cultures and priorities.”
Last week NRCan, in conjunction with Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi, announced $47.8-million in matching federal/municipal funding from the 2BT program to support the planting of 1.5 million trees in Edmonton. The municipal spending is part of the Edmonton's $66-million Greener As We Grow tree-planting project.
So Edmonton is spending 96 million to plant 1.5 million trees. Then 2 billion trees will be over 100 billion dollars. All to increase Canada’s tree count by 0.6%! What a waste of money. Also forest fire areas don’t need to be replanted. It is part of nature’s way to rejuvenate the forests.
I'm all for planting trees and cutting down on land and 'air' pollution. It's the fighting climate change part that is complete bull💩.
I don't believe a word from the feds anymore....WHY...just cause...too many (if not all) lies..
Isn't this just a repackaged promise from 8 years ago?
I wonder how many Hundreds of BILLIONS of Canadian taxpayer dollars it will cost to plant these 2 billion trees? I can almost guarantee it will create new Liberal Millionaires in the process.
LOL! Canada has 318 BILLION trees already. Wow 110,000 already planted. BTW our existing trees process 4 to 7 times our entire “greehouse” gas output. So there is absolutly no rational for a carbon tax scam in Canada. We should be selling our carbon credits to nations stupid enough to think they make the slightest difference.
I have a 4 acre lake lot, I had to buy trees, it cost me a fortune, if the government wanted trees planted they could have given them to me, and I would have even done the planting for free.
