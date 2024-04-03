Carbon tax protest west of Calgary fizzles out with no arrests or charges

An ongoing carbon tax rally near Cochrane, west of Calgary, appears to have fizzled out and is dissipating.After a heavy police presence on Tuesday, officers from the RCMP and Alberta Sheriffs had left the scene and protestors were packing up campers, trucks and trailers early Wednesday morning. There was just a single cruiser on site at the Hwy. 22 turnoff to Bragg Creek.It wasn’t immediately clear if the demonstrators had been ordered to leave or were just moving on ahead of an expected cold front that is bringing snow and rain along the Foothills..An RCMP spokesperson told The Western Standard that she hadn’t heard of anything that would change the status of the police response, other than “it remains a top priority, obviously.”When informed that it appeared the tactical teams had left, she replied: “That’s good news.” A further update is expected later today.During the course of events, the demonstration remained peaceful and there were no charges or arrests.Calgary’s carbon tax protest followed similar demonstrations across the country, which were met with a similar police response. The RCMP blamed protestors on tractors for causing a pile up of five tractor trailers near the Crowsnest Pass on Tuesday.