Carlson says Canadian government hates average people at Edmonton event

Tucker Carlson Network founder Tucker Carlson said there is zero evidence the Canadian government loves average people and overwhelming evidence it hates them. “There’s only contempt,” said Carlson at a Wednesday event at Rogers Place in Edmonton. “And the reason I’m saying this is not to upset anyone or hurt anyone’s feelings, but it’s the most important thing to understand the terms of the debate and the consequences of its outcome.”.When it comes to contentious political issues, Carlson said they are being debated in all anglophone countries. For reasons he cannot comprehend, disturbing trends are present in anglophone countries at the same time. If the trends are not reversed, he acknowledged these countries could become unsalvageable, as the people who live in them are broken and being replaced by their leaders. He said this is not a conspiracy theory, as it is a fact based on the numbers. If people are accused of spreading a racist conspiracy theory, they should lay out the numbers. As the people born in these countries languish and decide it is better to die than keep living, they should ask elites why they are not helping. The first step he recommended Canadians take is figure out a way to tell people what is happening. He acknowledged there are a few independent news outlets in Canada doing this work, but they are small. With these independent news outlets, he said people have to make them huge. He alleged the mainstream media is being controlled by the Canadian government. The founder went on to say Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is ridiculous. He added Trudeau is so phoney he is mesmerized watching him. He joked about people not wanting to leave their children with Trudeau. While people will not leave their children with him, they will hand Canada over to him. Carlson continued by saying he “will collapse under the weight of his own ludriciousness and go back to Cuba or whatever he does.” If he ever meets him, he would demand a 23andMe to determine if he is former Cuban president Fidel Castro’s son. In Canada, he said there is a culture of modesty and self-restraint. Now is the time for mockery. He accused Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland of being a fascist midget. He said Trudeau is incompetent. If people can laugh in Freeland’s and Trudeau’s faces, Carlson said this “is more empowering to you and more disempowering to them.” “Because the one thing they want is to be taken seriously,” he said. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith started off by saying she believes freedom of expression is the cornerstone of a healthy democracy. “And that’s because it facilitates an open dialogue,” said Smith. “In a democratic society, the unrestricted flow of information empowers individuals to express their views, challenge the status quo, and challenge our own views as we shape our collective future.” .When it comes to open, honest discussions like the ones Carlson facilitates, Smith said they are becoming rare. That is why it is important to engage in critical thinking, hear different viewpoints, and debate them. Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) President John Carpay said it was an honour to introduce Carlson. “A man who is pro-freedom, who is not politically correct, who is not afraid to ask the difficult questions that need to be asked,” said Carpay. “A man who does not believe unquestioningly the media narratives we’ve received about COVID and lockdowns and vaccine passports and transgender ideology and woke ideology.”.Carpay praised him for speaking truth to power in the United States, Canada, and worldwide. In Canada, he admitted the JCCF tries to influence public opinion like he does. Carlson was met by a packed house of 4,000 people at the Telus Convention Centre in Calgary on Wednesday. READ MORE: Tucker Carlson in Calgary: Resist Trudeau to the maximum extent, 'laugh at him until you can’t breathe’He revealed for the first time ever he is part Canadian and marvelled at Canada’s remarkable natural beauty, large mountains, and better oil reserves and natural resources than the US. If people want to be as confident as he is, he said they need to tell the truth and laugh at elites.