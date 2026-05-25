Alberta

UPDATED: Carney calls Alberta's independence referendum a 'dangerous bluff'

Mark Carney speaking to reporters about the Alberta idependence referendum to hold a referendum.
Mark Carney speaking to reporters about the Alberta idependence referendum to hold a referendum. CPAC: Screenshot
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Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
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