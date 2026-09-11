Alberta

Carney meets with Lukaszuk, Forever Canada supporters in Banff

Carney meets with Forever Canada supporters in Banff to show support for pro-Canada side of October independence referendum
Prime Minister Mark Carney shows of Thomas Lukaszuk's Hudson Bay vest
Prime Minister Mark Carney shows of Thomas Lukaszuk's Hudson Bay vestCPAC
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Banff
Thomas Lukaszuk
Thomas Lukaszuk, former deputy premier
Alberta Forever Canada
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney
Alberta independence referendum
october referendum
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