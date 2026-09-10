Carney optimistic ahead of Alberta referendum, stresses importance of federalists showing up to vote

Prime Minister Mark Carney has expressed his optimism in regard to positive federalist polling numbers ahead of Alberta's October referendum regarding sovereignty.Despite this optimism, he stressed the importance for federalists to get out and vote on October 19th, adding, during a press conference in Banff on Thursday, that "One can never put too much weight on polls; the only poll that matters is one... on the actual day."Carney noted his belief in "cooperative federalism" and mentioned the projects that his government, alongside the Alberta provincial government, has been able to approve due to this cooperation."It's not just making agreements, but it's executing on those agreements and actually delivering the results of that," the prime minister said."I think we're seeing that with the agreements with the province of Alberta, we're seeing with the infrastructure announcement Minister Robertson made in Edmonton, the announcement Minister Champange did as well in Edmonton just in the last couple of days."Speaking about the referendum question, Carney stated that "Canada is worth fighting for, and fighting for, in this regard, means showing up on the 19th.".The prime minister was also asked if the federal government would help fund the federalist campaign, which has fallen behind the pro-independence campaign in terms of overall funding numbers."No," Carney said in response, adding that "one of the strengths of the system we have in Canada is it's not a money game."He noted that there is a "very high degree of awareness of the referendum in Alberta" and that initial mail-in ballot numbers point to a very high turnout.He ended by saying he encourages Albertans to get out to vote "whatever opinion you have on core question with respect to Canada," but clarified that he "believes very strongly in fighting for Canada.""Whatever you feel, though, on that question or any of the other questions that have been asked, have your voices heard."According to the most recent polls, Albertans are overwhelmingly in favour of remaining in Canada, with polling aggregator 338Canada currently having the remain side averaging 71%, with the independence average sitting at 27%.The October 19th referendum is expected to break the record for the highest turnout for an election or vote in the province's history, with Elections Alberta expecting a voter turnout of 85%.