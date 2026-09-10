Alberta

Carney optimistic ahead of Alberta referendum, stresses importance of federalists showing up to vote

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney remains bullish ahead of the October 19 referendum, but says Albertans still need to get out and vote
Mark Carney speaking to reporters in Banff on Thursday
Mark Carney speaking to reporters in Banff on ThursdayCPAC
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Elections Alberta
Canadian federalism
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Elections Alberta referendum question on Alberta independence
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney
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Alberta referendum 2026
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