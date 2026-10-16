Alberta

Carney preaches cooperation as Alberta's independence referendum approaches

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaking to federalist supporters in Edmonton ahead of Alberta's independence referendum.
Prime Minister Mark Carney speaking to federalist supporters in Edmonton ahead of Alberta's independence referendum. WS: Will Vasseur
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Alberta Independence
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney
Alberta referendum 2026
Alberta Forever Canadian
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