Alberta

Carney says Canada needs to be a reliable energy supplier despite US trade dispute

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaking in Red Deer at a press conference with Premier Danielle Smith.
Prime Minister Mark Carney speaking in Red Deer at a press conference with Premier Danielle Smith. WS: Will Vasseur
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Cdnpoli
Doug Ford
Ableg
Alberta Oil And Gas
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Donald Trump tariffs
Canada-U.S. trade war
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news