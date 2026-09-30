Alberta

Carney says reconciliation is a journey, not a destination

Prime Minister Mark Carney, Edmonton Mayor Andrew Knack, and Lieutenant Governor of Alberta Salma Lakhani at a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation event in Edmonton.
Prime Minister Mark Carney, Edmonton Mayor Andrew Knack, and Lieutenant Governor of Alberta Salma Lakhani at a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation event in Edmonton. WS: Will Vasseur
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National Day For Truth And Reconciliation
Lieutenant Governor Of Alberta Salma Lakhani
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney
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