Carney uses Thanksgiving address to campaign against Alberta independence vote

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney used his official Thanksgiving address Monday to make a direct federalist appeal to Albertans one week before they vote on whether to begin the process toward a binding independence referendum.The video, titled “Canada is worth fighting for,” framed the Oct. 19 vote as a choice between remaining in Canada and entering what Carney called a “long and uncertain process” toward Alberta independence..“This year, Thanksgiving is a bit different,” Carney said. “A week from today, Albertans will have the opportunity to make an important decision about their future.”Carney delivered the message from Edmonton, invoking his Alberta upbringing and attendance at St. Francis Xavier High School.“I grew up in Alberta. I went to school right here,” he said. “I’m back home a lot these days because we are building big things again in Alberta.”Carney pointed to thousands of new homes, high-speed rail and a proposed oil pipeline to the West Coast as evidence that Alberta benefits from remaining within Confederation.“A new pipeline to the West Coast will create lasting opportunity and prosperity for hundreds of thousands of people in this province and across the country,” he said..Carney provided no additional details about those projects in the address but said Ottawa is building across Canada “at a speed and scale not seen in generations.”“Canada is working,” he said. “Truth is, we can’t achieve any of this if we’re divided. You can’t build big things on fault lines.”The prime minister also invoked threats facing Canada’s economy, security and way of life as an argument against Alberta independence.“We have to be strong, and we are stronger together,” he said. “Generations of Albertans helped build this country. It’s yours. It’s ours. And it’s worth fighting for.”The Oct. 19 ballot is not itself a binding vote on Alberta independence.Albertans will choose between remaining a Canadian province and directing the provincial government to begin the legal process required to hold a future binding referendum on independence. Elections Alberta says the result of next week’s vote is not legally binding.Premier Danielle Smith has said she personally supports Alberta remaining in Canada while defending Albertans’ right to vote on the province’s future.Advance voting runs from Oct. 13 to Oct. 17, with referendum day scheduled for Oct. 19. Albertans will vote on 10 questions covering independence, immigration and other provincial issues.