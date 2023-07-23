Stock Market

Canadian companies listed in the US may have to start disclosing carbon emissions under proposed SEC rules.

 By Dave Naylor Courtesy CBC

Calgarians aren’t exactly known for being fans of electric vehicles.

But according to Google search data, a new study has revealed that EV maker Tesla is the most popular stock among potential investors in Calgary, and indeed, Canada.

Tags

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.