Calgarians aren’t exactly known for being fans of electric vehicles.
But according to Google search data, a new study has revealed that EV maker Tesla is the most popular stock among potential investors in Calgary, and indeed, Canada.
The study, conducted by online casino expert DatSlots, analyzed Google keyword data to establish the search volume for each stock with the highest market cap in Canada to determine which is being Googled the most by potential investors.
The Elon Musk-owned company has rapidly become one of the world's most valuable.
As of July 2023, Tesla has a market cap of $843.91 billion,* the seventh highest in the world. On average, Canadians search for Tesla stocks 144,060 times per month.
Tesla recently hit a record number of vehicle deliveries.
From April to June 2023, Tesla delivered 466,000 cars, which increased by 86.5% from the previous year. Which means they’re more likely to be seen more frequently on Calgary roads.
That was followed by Amazon with 59,210 searches on average per month.
In 2022, Amazon recorded a $2.7 billion loss for the first time in eight years. Amazon reached an all-time high stock price of $2,051.50 in July 2021. However, as of July 2023, it is trading at $129.78, a 176% decrease.
In third spot — no surprise — was Apple Computer.
Apple had the second-highest revenue of any company globally in 2022 at $122 billion, behind petroleum company Saudi Aramco. The technology company has a market cap of $2.9 trillion, making it the most valuable company in the world.
Apple has outperformed the S&P 500 over the last decade, which may have spiked the interest of investors, DatSlots said. Canadians searched for Apple stock 45,970 times per month on average.
What was surprising is that Microsoft placed fourth, ahead of Facebook, with residents searching for the stock 30,020 times a month on average.
Along with other significant players in the technology industry, such as Google, Microsoft has become a frontrunner in cloud computing and artificial intelligence. Microsoft generated $84.76 billion in revenue in 2022, the third-highest of any company globally.
Facebook’s stock, meanwhile, has plummeted from $384.33 in September 2021 to $88.09 in October of last year.
The company also recently launched Threads, a service rivalling Twitter, which received 100 million sign-ups within the first five days of its launch, sending its share price to $298.69 on Friday morning.
The only real Canadian listed company was the Royal Bank of Canada at ninth, followed by Costco in 10th spot.
A DatSlots spokesperson commented on the findings: “It may come as no surprise that Tesla is the most searched-for stock throughout Canada due to the company’s prominence in the current media landscape.”
“Regarding investments, all five of these stocks have performed well over the past few years.”
As with any sector in the stock market, the company notes that risk is always involved. The market can become volatile at any time, and just because a stock may have performed well historically doesn’t necessarily mean it will continue.
Buyer beware.
* all values in US dollars
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.