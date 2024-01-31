CBC CEO will take $100K bonus

CBC CEO Catherine Tait declined to forgo her $100,000 annual bonus while the state media broadcaster issues layoff notices, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. “It is extremely difficult to not have the love and the support for the work that we do,” said Tait at a House of Commons Heritage Committee meeting.“However, we continue to do it because we believe that serving Canadians — English and French and indigenous — is worth it.”If people believe the fight against disinformation matters, Tait said CBC remains the most effective tool they have to stop it. “We are the only national media company in the country,” she said.In the last two years, more than 100 correction notices were issued by CBC for stories it put out. .To justify CBC’s existence, she called it “a pillar of our democracy.”At the moment, Tait said CBC has to continue to manage what it has and do its best to stretch limited resources to meet its mandate. While she did not disclose her bonus, former CBC CEO Hubert Lacroix said at Senate committee hearings in 2014 his annual bonus “was around 20% or 21%.” Access to information and privacy records indicate 1,142 of the 6,262 CBC employees received bonuses last year. Payouts totalled $16.1 million — the equivalent of $14,000 each. Tait said these bonuses are not frivolous awards given at Christmas time. Rather, she said it is performance pay. “Crown corporations all have performance pay,” she said. “It helps us deliver on key objectives and helps us stretch to meet ambitious goals.”Conservative MP Rachael Thomas (Lethbridge, AB) asked Tait if she would be given a bonus. Tait responded by saying it is not her decision about whether or not she receives one. Thomas then asked if Tait had any say in whether or not bonuses were given. With its managers, she said they present their results to the board of directors. Liberal MP Michael Coteau (Don Valley East, ON) questioned the timing of bonuses as CBC issued layoff notices. Coteau admitted the world has changed. “Tone is an important thing during these challenging times and when Canadians see $16 million going out in bonuses, it is hard to stomach, especially when they see cuts,” said Coteau. “Usually bonuses happen when things are good.”He asked whether or not Tait would look at employees making more than $200,000 and setting a tone. “We have a process in place,” she said. Tait did not rule out giving its managers annual bonuses on December 4 amid 600 employees being laid off. READ MORE: WATCH: CBC president doesn't rule out exec bonuses despite hundreds of layoffs“We’ll be looking at that like we do all our line items in the coming months,” she said. .Since CBC was laying off employees, anchor Adrienne Arsenault asked her if there would be no bonuses this year.