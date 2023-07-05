Coutts blockade

CBC News 'regrets' publishing a report that claimed someone in Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's office had contacted the Crown's office to interfere with the case of people charged at the Coutts border blockade.

However, the CBC didn't apologize.

bmatkin
Isn't this election interference and isn't it a crime and wouldn't the Liberal gov. funding CBC prove or at least show cause?

Danielle, if you want to succeed you need to squash this. Chase the CBC out of Alberta if they don't apologize. Prosecute the editors and author.

GeorgeOfTheJungle
Defund and disband the CBC and be done with this gong show.

Vince_403
A more appropriate heading would have been - CBC regrets being caught in another lie.

guest674
CBC are lying bas**rds. Working hard to destroy democracy.

Woodrow George
[thumbup]100% the truth!

Tommy Digger
Liberal scum is the same in across Canada.

Farmboy19
They regret lying?...THEY always lie...smh

thewesternguy
Exactly right……No mistake here!!

Same as forest fires that coincided with our elections!! Thank god Danielle got in!

Should be investigating notely

peacefulowl67
A media organization that is subsidized by interventionist politicians seeks to present a narrative that favours the interventionist politicians during an election. It is no longer surprising to hear about this, but it is no less an outrage.

YYC 007
This is why I call the fake news FAKE NEWS.

FreeAlberta
Don’t buy this Danielle, sue their despicable Azzzes off, sue them for millions, donate the money to an Alberta charity, teach these disgusting communist propagandists a lesson they will never forget. And in return never do an interview with a CBC affiliate ever again. Nothing and I mean nothing(besides Trudeau) makes this Albertans blood boil more than hearing the CBC. Burn it to the ground Danielle.

retiredpop
[thumbup] I couldn't agree with this more. It was a deliberate attempt to discredit Smith during the election campaign. Danielle should include Notley and the NDP in the lawsuit too. If the shoe was on the other foot you can bet CBC wouldn't let it go.

Woodrow George
[thumbup]100%.

rmannia
I'm sure that "mistake" being made during a provincial election is just a coincidence.

Raz
CBC is just as pathetic as CNN. Controlled by Trudeau and run by losers.

Woodrow George
[thumbup]100% agree.

But paid for by hardworking taxpayers.

