CBC retracts Poilievre fact check

CBC News admitted it published an inaccurate fact check of Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. “In a video presenting housing experts’ reactions to a Conservative Party video about housing affordability, CBC News incorrectly referred to average monthly mortgage costs when evaluating the video’s claim that it takes ‘66% of the average monthly income to make payments on the average single-detached Canadian house,’” said CBC News in a statement. “In fact, the Conservative video claim refers to median income and home ownership costs, which include property taxes, utilities and other costs not mentioned in the Conservative video.”In response, CBC said its video “has been edited to remove inaccurate mortgage comparisons and clarify information about the report.”Facebook designated CBC and Agency France-Press as fact checkers in the Canadian Election Integrity Initiative in 2021. “When a fact checker rates a piece of content as false, we significantly reduce its distribution so that fewer people can see it,” said Facebook. “We notify people who try to share the content or previously shared it that the information is false and we apply a warning label that links to the fact checkers’ article disproving the claim.”CBC CEO Catherine Tait said at a House of Commons Heritage Committee in 2019 CBC would guide people away from believing in disinformation. “How do we protect and defend our citizenry from this unbelievable tsunami of disinformation?” said Tait. “In a sense, we become a beacon for truth.”While CBC will try to be accurate, she acknowledged it will make mistakes. However, every one makes mistakes. “But the journalistic standards and practices state very clearly, we measure,” she said. The housing video retraction was issued under its corrections and clarifications policy, which sees it track all errors in its journalism on 27 television and 88 radio stations nationwide. “CBC News is committed to transparency and accountability to our audience whenever we make an error or need to clarify a story,” it said. Access to information and privacy records show it did not track all significant errors for public disclosure. “The CBC News department does not maintain records,” it said. Significant errors in 2022 included saying the Freedom Convoy’s fundraising was suspended over questionable donations and that Russian actors could be continuing to fuel the situation outside Parliament. It announced the wrong winner was elected Quebec City mayor in 2021. The CBC was ordered to pay $1.95 million in damages in 2022 for an inaccurate libelling of a Winnipeg financial advisor as disreputable. It retracted a story in 2023 about Alberta Premier Danielle Smith interfering with Crown attorneys in criminal cases before provincial courts. Poilievre received thunderous applause at his Axe the Carbon Tax Rally in Ottawa in 2022 after promising to defund the CBC if elected prime minister. READ MORE: Hundreds gather for Pierre Poilievre’s ‘Axe the Carbon Tax’ rally in Ottawa“The room doesn’t seem undecided on that one, does it?” said Poilievre. “That will save us a lot of money.”