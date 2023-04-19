The 69% government-funded CBC was slammed on Twitter for posting a misleading graphic relating to its income.
It comes amid a week of controversy for the corporation, which quit Twitter in the wake of a new label clarifying its main source of funding.
The CBC receives $1.24 billion from the federal government, according to the company’s 2021-22 annual report, which equates to approximately 70% of its funding.
However, it's once again in the spotlight for the wrong reasons after a graphic highlighting its sources of income was described as a misleading on Twitter.
At first glance, it appears that “revenue” is predominantly the main source of the CBC’s funding. However, on closer inspection, a small grey-scale tilde is evident omitting the remainder of its income.
So large is the level of support from Ottawa the tilde on the graph omits $1 billion, thus creating the illusion that government funding is not a major part of its income.
Given the heightened interest in the CBC, it comes as no surprise that the issue soon caught the attention of Dr Jordan Peterson.
“No 69% government-funded media service (such as, say, @CBC) would ever produce such a graphic (look closely at the left hand numbering). Shame on you @elonmusk for implying such a thing,” said Dr Peterson in an apparent tongue-in-cheek tweet.
Afterwards, Dr Peterson posted a corrected graph, showing the true scale of federal government funding towards the CBC.
Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.
(1) comment
CBC is the ultimate "fake news" agency. Zero credibility with anyone with an IQ over room temperature.
