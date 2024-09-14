CCMA Awards sees Josh Ross win three trophies, including for top entertainer

Canadian country singer Josh Ross had a great night at the Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) Awards, taking home three trophies. The top award Ross won was Entertainer of the Year Presented by Edmonton’s Best Hotels. “This is the one that probably means the most to me,” said Ross in a Saturday speech at the CCMA Awards at Rogers Place in Edmonton. “My band and my team and the guys that I play with played 150 shows this year, and we’re not ever home.” However, Ross called for God to bless country music, including the CCMA Awards and every person part of it. Ross said in a press scrum he is “very passionate about being on the road and playing shows and grinding it out the old school way, because a lot of artists nowadays maybe don’t want to play hundreds of shows a year.” “That’s great, but I enjoy being on the road and enjoy being an entertainer,” he said. “And this last year, two years really now, has been an example of what I really want to do moving forward and same with the band.” While he won multiple awards, he said Entertainer of the Year was the most important to him. The other awards he won were for Single of the Year for his song Trouble and Male Artist of the Year. CCMA Awards co-host Thomas Rhett started off the event by saying it was an honour to be at it. “Man, I love coming to Canada,” said Rhett. “I have to say Rogers Place is one of the best venues I’ve ever performed in.” He said he meant that from the bottom of his heart. So far, he said he has performed three sold-out shows at Rogers Place and thanked his fans for showing him so much love. While Rhett came up from the United States to come to the CCMA Awards, co-host MacKenzie Porter said she has been attending it for 12 years. “And I have sat out in the audience every single time dreaming of the day I could finally stand on this stage and host,” said Porter. “So tonight is a very special moment.” Porter said it is a full circle moment to the girl who dreamed about becoming a country singer. Speaking of girls, she said it was her first televised appearance since she had her daughter. Canadian country singer Owen Riegling won Breakthrough Artist or Group of the Year. “I’m kind of speechless right now,” said Riegling. “To be standing on this stage is a dream come true.” Riegling thanked his fans for supporting him the last few years. Additionally, he said he was grateful to his label Universal Music Canada, his manager, his family, and his wife. The other musical act that picked up multiple awards was Canadian country band James Barker Band, taking home Group or Duo of the Year and the Fans’ Choice Award. While Ross won Male Artist of the Year, Porter received Female Artist of the Year. Canadian country singer Jade Eagleson walked away with Ford F-150 Album of the Year for his album Do It Anyway. “I’m so grateful,” said Eagleson. “I want to thank the country musicians who played on this album, the writers, everyone who was part of it.” In addition to Eagleson’s team, he thanked his wife for allowing him to write and record music every day. He said he could not have done it without Jesus. Eagleson said in an interview with the Western Standard he did a remake of Steal My Girl by One Direction for Do It Anyway because of his wife. “It turned out as a fun idea and then my band got involved and started recording it,” he said. “And before you know it, we put it on the album.” He acknowledged Steal My Girl is a great song. .This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.