Alberta

CCMA Awards sees Josh Ross win three trophies, including for top entertainer

Josh Ross said he is “very passionate about being on the road and playing shows and grinding it out the old school way, because a lot of artists nowadays maybe don’t want to play hundreds of shows a year.”
Josh Ross said he is “very passionate about being on the road and playing shows and grinding it out the old school way, because a lot of artists nowadays maybe don’t want to play hundreds of shows a year.” Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Trophies
Josh Ross
Canadian Country Music Association Awards
Entertainer Of The Year Presented By Edmonton’s Best Hotels
Thomas Rhett
MacKenzie Porter
Meaning
Owen Riegling
James Barker Band
Jade Eagleson

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news