Lonestar tick

Scientists are reporting a new red meat allergy related to ticks.

Everybody by now has heard of ‘alpha-male’ syndrome. But ‘alpha-gal’?

Now the US Centre for Disease Control (CDC) is offering another reason for people to give up red meat by warning of a potentially life-threatening allergic reaction caused by ticks.

Lonestar tick range

The tick has been found as far north as Labrador.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

(3) comments

john.lankers
john.lankers

Is this another scare tactic to discourage people from eating beef? Sure looks like the WEF is behind this.

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Brought to you be Pfizer.

paradoxi67
paradoxi67

Scaremongering fools at CDC are at it again.

Don't these guys realise most of us simply roll our eyes and laugh at their tactics now?

