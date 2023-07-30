Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
Everybody by now has heard of ‘alpha-male’ syndrome. But ‘alpha-gal’?
Now the US Centre for Disease Control (CDC) is offering another reason for people to give up red meat by warning of a potentially life-threatening allergic reaction caused by ticks.
The affliction occurs when people who have eaten beef, pork, venison or dairy products are bitten by a specific type of tick native to the southeast US and eastern seaboard.
It’s caused by a sugar — alpha-gal — that occurs in meat from mammals and tick spit. When the sugar enters the skin, via a bite, it triggers an immune response that can result in hives, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, difficulty breathing and swelling of the lips, throat and eyelids.
“Alpha-gal syndrome is an emerging, tick bite associated allergic condition characterized by potentially life-threatening hypersensitivity to an oligosaccharide found in most mammalian meat and products derived from it; however, in the absence of national surveillance, the geographic distribution and number of cases are largely unknown,” the CDC says in a study released Friday.
Studies have confirmed at least 100,000 cases, but CDC numbers suggest there could be as many as 450,000 additional victims who don’t associate it with eating food. That’s because it can take hours or even days for a reaction to occur.
Scientists first noticed it in cancer patients taking a drug made from cells that contained the alpha gal sugar. In 2011 they made the connection with tick bites.
The CDC said the number of suspected AGS cases has increased substantially since 2010, and states with established populations of lone star ticks are most affected, although suspected cases were also identified in areas outside of this tick’s range — which is growing presumably as a result of climate change.
Despite being called the “lone star” tick, it’s not native to Texas at all.
In fact, more than 4% of all cases were discovered in Long Island and Martha’s Vineyard. It’s also called a ‘turkey tick’ in the US Midwest and has been reported as far north as Labrador.
Half of all doctors in the US have never heard of alpha-gal syndrome and only 5% say they could confidently diagnose it. There have been no known fatalities to date.
People who are diagnosed, are advised to take epinephrine — the same drug used to treat peanut allergies — and stop eating red meat and dairy. However, the recommendations stop short of advocating a vegan diet.
