Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
The highly-anticipated Cedar LNG project near Kitimat BC, Canada’s second, has delayed until the end of the year, pending final investment decision.
Cedar, a partnership between the Haisla First Nation and Calgary-based Pembina Pipeline Corp. said it is still in “commercial discussions” with Coastal Gas Link and LNG Canada to ship the gas to its floating terminal, which is undergoing a second round of front-end engineering and design (FEED).
That work has also been delayed, Cedar said in a statement.
“This has resulted in the anticipated final investment decision being revised to the fourth quarter of 2023,” it said.
On July 6, Cedar LNG received its Facility Permit from the BC Energy Regulator to much fanfare from industry and government officials who touted it as a major win for First Nations and reconciliation.
It followed the receipt of the Environmental Assessment Certificate from the BC Environmental Assessment Office, a positive Decision Statement from the federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change and a pipeline permit for the Cedar LNG Pipeline connection to the Coastal GasLink Pipeline.
“Collectively, these reflect the key permitting milestones for Cedar LNG,” the company said in its statement.
The company has also reached a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Calgary-based ARC Resources Limited to liquefy the gas and has signed incremental non-binding MoUs with unnamed “investment grade counterparties” for long-term liquefaction services when it comes into service in 2027.
The facility is fully subscribed in relation to the project’s total capacity and work towards the signing of definitive commercial agreements is ongoing. In addition Cedar LNG will be powered by renewable electricity from BC Hydro, making it one of the lowest carbon intensity LNG facilities in the world.
Meanwhile, the Coastal Gas Link pipeline is 91% complete.
In a construction update, it said more than 630 km of pipe is installed and crews are busy completing distinct work fronts such as water crossings and steep slopes.
To date, more than 92% of all classified water crossings are complete and steep slope areas such as Cable Crane Hill and the Raised Bore, continue to make significant strides forward.
The subsequent Cedar Link Connector will join the floating liquefaction facility with the mainland.
Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
(3) comments
Breaking News . . . Canada is fading faster than we even imagined . . .
"Canada used to be the top U.S. trading partner, but now Mexico has taken the lead, with China falling off. Short- and longer-term trends from trade data paint a worsening picture for the Canadian economy.
Analysts point to two areas in which Canada needs to improve to better compete—energy exports and revamping of transportation infrastructure—as global trade flows are being reshaped by the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act and move to decouple from China.
Canada needs to find a way to send more exports to the United States and the rest of the world, Eric Miller, president of Rideau Potomac Strategy Group, said in an interview on Aug. 4."
https://www.theepochtimes.com/world/with-mexico-surpassing-canada-as-top-us-trading-partner-how-canada-might-catch-up-5453834?
Turdough & his WEF henchmen are driving the big Canada Bus into the Ditch . . .
In 1967, on Canada’s 100th birthday, we were the 3rd richest country in the world when measured by GDP per capita. Today, we’re 15th — which means 12 countries have passed us.
~ Walid Hejazi, Associate Professor of Economic Analysis & Policy, University of Toronto
During the decade of Harper & the CPC we were likely stable or maybe even climbing that ladder . . . . but under the "Trust Funder" China luving Turdough II . . . we are in Steep Decline as the world passes us by.
For over 20 years LNG has been discussed on the West Coast . . . and to date nothing is operating, the Province & the Feds are losing BILLIONS . . . and 1000s of good paying jobs.
No different from the Oil sector, where lack of pipelines results in a $15 a barrel discount, our US friends at Standard Oil are cashing in on our Stupidity, while laughing and sending the Enviro-Radical more CASH to disrupt the country.
Amazing that a country could produce so much Stupidity in such a short time, I suspect we also imported much of this . . . just look at the Lieberal Cabinet today . . . WEF Lackies ALL ! ! !
Well, the Liberals are certainly the polar opposite of the Conservatives. We were peaceful and relatively content during the Harper years. What has occured in the last 8 under the Liberals is the most distressing and unbelievable destruction I have seen in Canada. We may have had hard times before, but never suffered such a out right attack as we are now experiencing. Well, the West did I guess, under the first Trudeau.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.