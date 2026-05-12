Alberta

Centurion Project leader not commenting on reports he's being uncooperative with Elections Alberta's investigation

David Parker (left) at Elections Alberta
David Parker (left) at Elections AlbertaCourtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard
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Abpoli
Ableg
David Parker
Elections Alberta
Alberta Independence
The Centurion Project
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Western Standard
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