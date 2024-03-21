Alberta

CEOs say energy transition ‘visibly failing’ at Big Oil confab in Houston

Wind turbine... they don't always work when it's cold and never when the wind doesn't blow.
Wind turbine... they don't always work when it's cold and never when the wind doesn't blow.Courtesy Mohamad Alrefai/Wikimedia Commons
Loading content, please wait...
Ceo
Saudi Aramco
Exxonmobil
Oil And Gas Companies
Royal Dutch Shell

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news