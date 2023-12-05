Champagne mocked for celebrating his arrival at COP28

Innovation, Science and Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne confirmed he had touched down at COP28. “This week, I’ll engage with like-minded partners and allies on how we can work together to take more action,” tweeted Champagne on Monday. “I’ll also take part in the Canada-UAE (United Arab Emirates) Future Energy Forum and announce a new initiative that will help move toward net-zero concrete by 2050.”.Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant reminded Champagne he borrowed $1 million from the Chinese government. “What kompromat do they have on you?” said Levant. .While Levant was more personal with his accusations, the Steven Guilbeault Minister of Environment Parody account on Twitter ("X") mocked Champagne by asking people not to drive to see their loved ones. “We need you to reduce your travel so our travel has less impact on the environment,” Tweeted the parody account. “I’m sure you understand that our travel is important and yours is not.”.Records published on Wednesday indicated COP28 would have the largest climate footprint out of all previous conferences, including a private jet concierge service for attendees and catered vegan meals.READ MORE: COP28 has largest climate carbon footprint, including private jet conciergeMore than 70,000 attendees were expected to show up for COP28. That is about 25,000 more than showed up for COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt and 30,000 more than attended the COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland in 2021.Some of the main attendees are Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault, US Climate Envoy John Kerry, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, and Pope Francis. King Charles III delivered the keynote address.