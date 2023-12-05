Alberta

Champagne mocked for celebrating his arrival at COP28

Francois-Philippe Champagne said he arrived at COP28.
Francois-Philippe Champagne said he arrived at COP28. Courtesy Francois-Philippe Champagne/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Action
Cop28
Ezra Levant
Francois-Philippe Champagne
Arrival
Collaboration
Canada-UAE Future Energy Forum
Steven Guilbeault Minister of Environment Parody
Climate Footprint
COP Conferences

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news