Alberta

CHANGE WHAT IS NEEDED: Pro-independence group outlines transition plans aimed at creating a stable Alberta nation

An AI photo of the Calgary skyline with the Alberta flag in the foreground and the sun rising over the mountains in an independent Alberta.
An AI photo of the Calgary skyline with the Alberta flag in the foreground and the sun rising over the mountains in an independent Alberta. Microsoft Copilot
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Alberta Independence
Keith Wilson
Alberta referendum 2026
Dennis Kalma
Alberta Transition Council
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news