CHANGE WHAT IS NEEDED: Pro-independence group outlines transition plans aimed at creating a stable Alberta nation

EDMONTON — The Alberta Transition Council unveiled its white paper on Thursday, outlining plans for how Alberta can leave Canada while seeking to ensure a stable transition to independence. The group of 45 Albertans, co-chaired by prominent Alberta independence voice Keith Wilson and Dennis Kalma, unveiled their proposed plan focusing on continuity of services, legal authority, and institutional stability, while leaving long‑term policy choices to future democratic governments. A key aspect of the plan is that the path to independence comes in stages, beginning with the October referendum, which triggers a preparation period during which plans can be made ahead of a spring 2027 binding referendum, followed by exit negotiations, ultimately leading to independence."In many cases, what changes during a transition is not the service the public sees," reads the plan. "What changes is the law, regulator, funding arrangement, government authority or international relationship behind it." "Those changes can be planned, negotiated and implemented in stages; they do not all need to happen at once." .The plan states that many key infrastructure, responsibilities and programs already fall within Alberta's jurisdiction, such as health, education, and resources. However, federal areas would need to be shifted. Areas such as criminal law, federal taxation, border and immigration control, and international trade/relations would need to transition to Alberta, but a majority of these can be handled through negotiations and transition agreements with the Canadian government until an independent Alberta is stabilized. The transition plan does not attempt to provide a long-term plan for an independent Alberta, and suggests such decisions would need to be made by Albertans once the nation has been solidified. It focuses on a smooth, stable transition with minimal disruption. "Resolve before Day 1 what must be resolved," the plan reads. "Bridge what can safely be bridged. Finish the rest in an orderly way afterward.".Key to the transition plan is the continuation of the Alberta government and legislature for a period once independence has been established. In this way, the government would assume control over both provincial and federal jurisdictions. The Canadian Constitution, criminal law, and courts would also transfer to an independent Alberta largely unchanged until after a constitutional conference is held and subsequent decisions have been made. The continuation of social services and programs, such as pensions, employment insurance, and child benefits, is also a focus of the transition plan, as it emphasizes dependability for Albertans until such infrastructure can be properly established in Alberta. .Citizenship and immigration are key questions, and though the plan does not offer a long-term policy solution, ordinary Alberta residents would maintain their status during transition. Maintaining mobility across the Canada-Alberta border would also be important in negotiations. According to the plan, an independent Alberta would maintain and uphold all existing First Nations treaties and services. It also stresses the need for their direct engagement and involvement in negotiations and the transition process. Finances and monetary concerns are also addressed in the plan. It proposes resolving currency issues by maintaining the Canadian dollar until a new system is developed. Banking infrastructure and agreements would transfer directly to Alberta, and the nation would need to establish a federal regulator. .The plan for international trade emphasizes the need for Alberta to establish agreements and relationships before leaving Canada. Some of these can be accomplished through agreements with Canada, and others through international organizations or deals. Overall, the plan says the transition to Alberta independence should not be an unknown leap; rather, it should be a "substantial and manageable legal, governmental and operational undertaking.""Its success would depend on disciplined preparation, lawful implementation, good-faith negotiations, protection of existing rights, credible contingency planning and an unwavering focus on maintaining essential services and economic continuity throughout the transition," the plan reads.