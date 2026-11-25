EDMONTON — Alberta NDP deputy leader Rakhi Pancholi was removed from the legislature on Wednesday after accusing the UCP government of "cheating" by tampering with Alberta's electoral boundaries redesign process."They are implementing a gerrymandered map that will purposely make it easier for UCP ministers to win in tough seats and make sure that the voices of urban voters are diluted," Pancholi told reporters on Wednesday after being removed from the legislature.Pancholi was removed by Speaker Ric McIver during Question Period after accusing the UCP of "cheating" in the electoral redesign process by declining to adopt the maps recommended by an independent commission in March and subsequently meddling with a panel's attempt to redesign the maps."Democracy is a living, breathing thing. If you ignore it, if you starve it, it will die," Pancholi said during a question directed at Justice Minister Mickey Amery."This government continues to break the democratic norms and values that make this province strong. The UCP have no problem with cheating. They just don't want anybody to call it that.".McIver ruled on Tuesday that the word "cheating" was prohibited in the legislature during debates over the maps. He gave Pancholi one warning on Wednesday before ending her turn during Question Period and subsequently removing her from the session for the day after she chose not to sit down."I am standing up for Albertans, Mr. Speaker," Pancholi said to McIver.The incident comes as the legislature prepares to debate the maps for the final time on Wednesday before passing the legislation."I respect the rules and the traditions of the legislature," Pancholi told reporters. "It is deeply important."However, what's more important are the democratic rights of Albertans. We needed to make sure that there was some attention from Albertans in plain language about what was happening in the legislature.".The Alberta NDP have raised concerns and consistently referred to the electoral boundaries redesign process as "cheating" after the UCP opted not to adopt the commission's majority-recommended maps in full. Those maps would have removed two ridings from rural Alberta to add representation in Calgary and Edmonton.Instead, the UCP opted to accept an additional recommendation from the commission's chair, which said that if the government chose not to accept the majority's maps in full, it should appoint a panel to redesign them by reinserting the two rural ridings.A panel consisting of a chair appointed by a UCP-led committee and representatives chosen by the UCP and Alberta NDP carried out the process and presented its report to the committee, which later submitted it to the legislature.Those maps made the adjustments suggested by the commission's chair, but the panel's UCP-appointed members also made changes to boundaries in southern Alberta and northwest Calgary that the chair had not called for.."I'm really glad we participated in the process because what we found was the shadiest behaviour you could imagine," Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi told reporters. "It's very, very clear that the government attempted to draw their own maps. It's clear even when you read the report."The UCP has defended the process, claiming it opted for the second redesign in an effort to preserve representation in rural Alberta. The party has also criticized the Alberta NDP for scrutinizing the process and accused the opposition of attempting to create distrust in the electoral system.Pancholi also took issue with the UCP's decision to limit the time allotted for debating the bill in the legislature in an effort to end prolonged debate and filibustering"So far, we've only had two hours of debate on this bill, and they're only going to allow one more hour," Pancholi said."We represent, I represent, the official opposition represents millions of Albertans, and their voices are being silenced. I was not going to stand up in that place anymore and allow that to go unchecked and unnoticed."