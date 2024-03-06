Chemical abortion facility opens in Calgary amid objections from prolife group

A new facility offering do-it-yourself chemical abortions has set up shop in Calgary, a move opposed by Prolife Alberta. Prolife Alberta is the only pro-life political party in Alberta, which is committed to promoting policies protecting pregnant women and their fetuses. “Apart from the obvious danger to the life of her baby, prescribing chemical abortions via telemedicine poses significant risks for the pregnant mother,” said the Prolife Alberta Team in a Tuesday email to supporters.“In-person consultations are necessary to ensure proper medical evaluation and to address potential complications.” The Alberta Medical Abortion Clinic (AMAC) provides at-home DIY abortions through telemedicine, allowing people to obtain abortion pills via phone or virtual consultations. With chemical abortions, Prolife Alberta said they can only be performed in the early stages of pregnancy. However, it warned determining gestational age for them is based on estimations from the women. These complications can lead to the deaths of women and their babies. Since there is no in-person contact, Prolife Alberta said there is a heightened risk for the exploitation of vulnerable women at the AMAC, as they ease the trafficking of them without detection. Research indicates a higher complication rate associated with them compared to surgical abortions, amplifying concerns about maternal well-being. After women realize they performed abortions with their own hands, it said they could suffer a serious psychological toll. That is why Prolife Alberta wants people to contact Health Minister Adriana LaGrange, urging for measures to safeguard women’s health and well-being. The measures it wants are removing the process from telemedicine platforms to ensure proper medical supervision and mitigate risks, mandating abortionists to inform women about abortion pill reversal options before prescribing them and making adverse event reporting for them mandatory to track and address complications. “Together, we can help both the mother and her baby,” it said. A Canadian woman died from septic shock after taking Mifegymiso to induce a chemical abortion in 2022. READ MORE: SLOBODIAN: The tragedy of chemical abortionThe woman’s death triggered another demand for a ban on Mifegymiso. Calls over the years in Canada and the US for a ban on chemical abortion drugs have gone unheeded.“This girl did not deserve to die,” said Campaign Life Coalition President Jeff Gunnarson.