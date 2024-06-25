UPDATED: Chestermere byelection sees new mayor, five city councillors elected

Chestermere has chosen a new mayor and five city councillors in a byelection after the Alberta government had intervened with the previous city council. Former Chestermere city councillor Shannon Dean has been elected mayor with 3,559 votes, according to the Tuesday election results. Dean had resigned from Chestermere city council to run for mayor. Former Chestermere mayor Marshall Chalmers came in second place (1,102 votes). This was followed by removed Chestermere mayor Jeff Colvin (1,072) and former city councillor Chris Steeves (627). The City of Chestermere said the five candidates who had been elected as city councillors were Rob Wawrzynowsk (3,297), Janelle Sandboe (2,819), Robert Schindler (1,724), Murray Grant (1,631), and Kiran Randhawa (1,574). Removed Chestermere city councillors Stephen Hanley (1,035), Mel Foat (850), and Blaine Funk (810) trailed behind the elected candidates. Dean thanked Chestermere for voting for him. "I want to extend my deepest gratitude to the voters, incredible volunteers and donors who have made the campaign possible," he said. "Congratulations to the new members of the council." .He said he looks forward to working with the new city councillors and staff. When people said he had their support, he said he "felt deeply humbled and grateful they put their trust in me."Colvin congratulated Dean on becoming Chestermere mayor and the city councillors who had been elected. “To my supporters, thanks for your support, hard work, and effort,” said Colvin..Alberta Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver said it was time for Chestermere to move forward together. “You have decided,” said McIver. “Congratulations to council.”.To the people who ran and voted, McIver said he was thankful for them. McIver issued a ministerial order in December dismissing Colvin, three Chestermere city councillors, and three chief administrative officers. READ MORE: Province fires Chestermere's mayor, council membersThe decision came after the City of Chestermere failed to comply with directives issued by former Alberta municipal affairs minister Rebecca Schulz since 2023 aimed at restoring good governance to it. The affected councillors were Foat, Funk, and Hanley. The Alberta government confirmed on May 10 the inspection into the City of Chestermere’s financial issues had finished — in one case finding that out of 565 council expense claims, only one was properly documented.READ MORE: Alberta government issues directives for City of Chestermere after financial inspection reveals flawsThe inspector reviewed more than 10,000 correspondences, conducted more than 1,000 tests of financial transactions, and did 30 interviews. “It was certainly a robust and thorough inspection, and the findings make it clear that during the time period for the last municipal election to the dismissal on December 4th, the city’s finances were managed in an irregular, improper, and improvident manner,” said McIver. Dean could not be reached for comment in time for publication.