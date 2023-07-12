A Chicago legal firm is providing representation for people who may have suffered COVID-19 vaccine-related injuries, with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) being listed as a result of receiving the jab.
"If you suffer from MS, we can help you understand the role that vaccines may have played in your condition, and we will work with you to determine your options for receiving the compensation you deserve," the Kraus Law Group stated.
The firm, which represents clients in the Chicago area, the state of Illinois, and across the United States, is working with people who suffer from MS and have experienced a relapse or a worsening of symptoms after receiving a vaccine.
According to the law firm, when a person suffers from MS, their immune system attacks the myelin that protects nerve fibres causing problems for the brain communicating with the rest of the body.
The exact cause of MS is unknown, though certain types of viral infections or environmental conditions are thought to be potential triggers for MS.
Multiple sclerosis, for which there is no known cure, is usually diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 40 and affects women more often than men.
Dr. William Makis told the Western Standard in an email, MS is a neurological injury that can be "caused or exacerbated by COVID-19 mRNA vaccines."
Makis is a Canadian physician with expertise in Radiology, Oncology and Immunology. He also has a Governor General's Medal and is a University of Toronto Scholar.
Makis claims both Pfizer and Moderna were positioned, with new mRNA products, to profit from these injuries.
"The extent of coordination between the biggest journals like Science, and big pharma, is very visible in the case of Multiple Sclerosis," said Makis.
"Just as the first COVID-19 vaccines were being rolled out and first cases of post-vaccine Multiple Sclerosis were being reported in VAERS."
Makis then mentioned an MS exacerbation that occurred in January 2021.
According to the National MS Society, an exacerbation of MS (also known as a relapse, attack or flare-up) is the occurrence of new symptoms or the worsening of old symptoms. It can be very mild, or severe enough to interfere with a person's ability to function.
As an example, Makis highlighted the case of Rachel McKinney, a 35-year-old nurse from the UK.
McKinney was rushed to the hospital after suddenly showing signs of a stroke. An MRI scan showed she had inflammation of the brain and her condition rapidly deteriorated, Manchester Evening News reported.
"Rachel was among the first recipients of Pfizer COVID-19 mRNA vaccines in England, receiving her first dose in late December 2020 and second dose in January 2021," Makis said.
"Weeks after her second dose in February 2021, Rachel started having slurred speech and feeling confused."
"She was hospitalized and Pfizer/BioNTech announced to the world they had successfully tested their new mRNA vaccine for Multiple Sclerosis on mice."
Makis said a year later, one of the world s biggest journals, Science, published a paper claiming most cases of MS are caused by "Epstein-Barr Virus."
"The next day, Forbes announced that Moderna had just begun human trials of its EBV mRNA vaccine that can treat MS," said Makis.
"There is no nice way to say it: Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna knew they would cause COVID-19 mRNA vaccine injuries and both were already positioned and fully prepared to profit from the very injuries they caused."
The UK nurse soon became paralyzed and lost her ability to speak, according to Makis.
She was diagnosed with Acute Disseminated Encephalomyelitis and after multiple seizures, she was placed in a medically induced coma.
Rachel died on April 3, 2021, after 46 days in the hospital.
Doctors said she developed a rare form of MS after her COVID-19 vaccines.
Her heartbroken sister Gemma said: "Nobody was able to see her before she went into the coma - she was on her own with no family there."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.