COVID-19 vaccine
A Chicago legal firm is providing representation for people who may have suffered COVID-19 vaccine-related injuries, with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) being listed as a result of receiving the jab.

"If you suffer from MS, we can help you understand the role that vaccines may have played in your condition, and we will work with you to determine your options for receiving the compensation you deserve," the Kraus Law Group stated.

VAERS Report

"Just as the first COVID-19 vaccines were being rolled out and first cases of post-vaccine Multiple Sclerosis were being reported in VAERS."
35-year-old nurse gets MS from COVID vaccine and dies

