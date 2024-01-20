Chief electoral officer says next Canadian election ready to happen

Chief Electoral Officer Stephane Perrault has named new returning officers for all Canadian ridings, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. “Because of the minority context, Elections Canada is faced with the unprecedented situation of having to pursue its preparations for an election under two different sets of maps and be ready to switch instantly from one to another,” said Perrault at a House of Commons Affairs Committee meeting. “This is no small undertaking.”Perrault said returning officers must “be able to pivot overnight and be ready to hold an election on the new map.” The Conservatives have advocated for the dissolution of the 44th Parliament in the last year. Liberal Campaign Committee Co-Chair Soraya Martinez Ferrada said her party is going to have to be ready. “Ready means what?” said Ferrada. “Getting candidates, getting MPs knocking on doors, getting our volunteers, donating money to the Party.”Ferrada and Liberal MP Terry Duguid (Winnipeg South, MB) were named Liberal Campaign Committee co-chairs. The Liberals said Ferrada and Duguid will prepare for “the next federal election whenever it arrives.”“The objective is to be ready,” she said.“When it will come is certainly not up to me, but we have to be ready.”If there is anyone who doubted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will lead the Liberals into the next election, she said this will eliminate that doubt. She added she is “convinced he will win the next one, and I will be there to help.” The Liberals said in an email to supporters preparedness was key. “In a minority Parliament, an election can happen at any time,” it said. “When it comes, we’re going to need your help to stop Pierre Poilievre.”Close to half of Canadians would prefer the next federal election take place as soon as possible, according to a January 3 poll conducted by Nanos Research on behalf of CTV News. READ MORE: Poll finds almost half of Canadians want election before 2025Nanos found one-third of Canadians wanted to have an election in 2025. It said 17% had no preference and 4% were unsure. The Prairies was the region with the most support for calling a Canadian election as soon as possible at 41.3%.