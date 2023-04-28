Church near Cold Lake burned to the ground

A suspicious fire destroyed The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Friday. A smaller fire was also lit at the post office.

 Photo By: M.D. of Bonnyville

Firefighters from Cold Lake, Bonnyville, La Corey, and Iron River, AB. were called to Cherry Grove early Friday morning for a fire that destroyed The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

According to Bonnyville Regional Fire Chief Dan Heney, a 911 call was made around 3:20 a.m. to report the fire.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

coincidences..what is the liklihood of that??

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

Unfortunately, the politically corrected world has been polluted with messages of Christian hate.

It never seems to matter that the Christian world made every attempt to end slavery.

It never seems to matter that Christian nations spent untold trillions trying to assist third-world people into the modern era.

It never seems to matter that Christian nations offered third world people a chance to improve their lot through immigration, but in too many instances were rewarded with crime, sloth and hate.

Truly. I need to ask why bother if Christian institutions continue to be destroyed?

Humanoids (of one type or another) have lived on the planet for at least 5-10 million years (depending on who is doing the counting).

Why does the politically corrected crowd really believe that people who made it out of the stone-age have any responsibility for those who didn't?

Report Add Reply
fpenner
fpenner

Eliminating Christianity and Canadian history are just small parts of the new world order plans. This likely won’t even be investigated.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

And not a peep from our evil insane psychotic pedophile PM or his mainstream media propaganda machine

……But wait there is another fake hijab hoax to report instead !

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.