Firefighters from Cold Lake, Bonnyville, La Corey, and Iron River, AB. were called to Cherry Grove early Friday morning for a fire that destroyed The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
According to Bonnyville Regional Fire Chief Dan Heney, a 911 call was made around 3:20 a.m. to report the fire.
Station 9 Cold Lake responded with three pumpers, a tanker, and a ladder truck. At around 4 a.m., Heney received a call from the Cold Lake Fire Chief for assistance. Tankers from Bonnyville, La Corey, and Iron River were called to the scene.
Heney said he received a report the church was fully involved, with the fire breaking through the roof.
“It’s a complete loss,” he said of the church.
During this time, RCMP members attending the scene came across a second fire at the Cherry Grove Canada Post office.
RCMP put out the smaller fire before it could do significant damage. Heney says both fires are suspicious in nature.
“We found some evidence on site that makes the fire very suspicious,” he said.
“And the way the fire was acting also indicates it’s suspicious.”
“Our prayers and sympathies are with the community in Cherry Grove,” M.D. of Bonnyville Reeve Barry Kalinski said.
“This is a devastating loss, especially knowing the high possibility both were set deliberately. We hope that anyone with information about either fire comes forward.”
Both fires are currently under investigation.
Police are asking anyone within the Hamlet of Cherry Grove who may have information regarding this possible crime, or any video surveillance of the early morning hours of April 28, (especially in the areas of 50 Street, 50 Avenue, and Pine Drive), to contact Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3302.
(4) comments
coincidences..what is the liklihood of that??
Unfortunately, the politically corrected world has been polluted with messages of Christian hate.
It never seems to matter that the Christian world made every attempt to end slavery.
It never seems to matter that Christian nations spent untold trillions trying to assist third-world people into the modern era.
It never seems to matter that Christian nations offered third world people a chance to improve their lot through immigration, but in too many instances were rewarded with crime, sloth and hate.
Truly. I need to ask why bother if Christian institutions continue to be destroyed?
Humanoids (of one type or another) have lived on the planet for at least 5-10 million years (depending on who is doing the counting).
Why does the politically corrected crowd really believe that people who made it out of the stone-age have any responsibility for those who didn't?
Eliminating Christianity and Canadian history are just small parts of the new world order plans. This likely won’t even be investigated.
And not a peep from our evil insane psychotic pedophile PM or his mainstream media propaganda machine
……But wait there is another fake hijab hoax to report instead !
