Cindy Jefferies elected mayor of Red Deer

Cindy Jefferies has been elected as Red Deer’s new mayor, according to unofficial results released by the City of Red Deer at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 21.Jefferies received 6,603 votes in the 2025 municipal election, defeating four other candidates. Gareth Scott earned 3,634 votes, incumbent councillor Victor Doerksen received 3,238, incumbent councillor Lawrence Lee received 2,319, and John Gallagher received 299.A former city councillor, Jefferies said she was humbled by the support she received from residents. “As soon as I let word out to a circle of friends that I was going to run, a group of people rallied around to help. Everyone stepped up,” she said after learning of her victory..Jefferies said her first priority will be ensuring the new council works effectively together. She also pointed to ongoing budget discussions and upcoming meetings with the Alberta Municipalities Association as key early focuses.“We need to land the plane on a permanent shelter for homeless people in our community and get housing built,” Jefferies said, adding that economic development and strengthening relations with provincial and federal governments will also be priorities.As of Tuesday afternoon, results for Red Deer city council and local school board races had not yet been released. Ballot counting remains underway, and final results are expected no later than noon on Friday, Oct. 24, in accordance with the Local Authorities Election Act..Voters faced long waits at several polling stations Monday due to new verification procedures under Alberta’s permanent elector registry. Deputy returning officer Lisa Perkins said every voter in line by 8 p.m. was permitted to cast a ballot.Ballots were counted by hand after polls closed, which contributed to delays in reporting results. According to preliminary figures, 15,413 residents cast ballots in the election, with more than 5,300 voting during the five-day advance polling period.