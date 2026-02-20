CIRCLE OCTOBER 19: Smith confirms that Alberta independence will be on the referendum ballot if it clears the prerequisites

EDMONTON – Premier Danielle Smith said that Albertans will get their say on Alberta independence during the October referendum, provided that the petition calling for it clears the necessary steps to reach that phase in time. "Whether it's the independence petition or the coal petition, if they get the requisite number of signatures, our intention would be put those on the ballot at the same time," said Smith in a press conference on Friday. The provincial government's intention is to place all of the active referendum petition questions on the Oct. 19 ballot if the campaigns obtain the required number of verified signatures. The petition for referendum asking, "Do you agree that the Province of Alberta should cease to be part of Canada to become an independent state?" is the only active referendum petition. Country music singer Corb Lund also has an active legislative petition that would ask the provincial government to enact legislation prohibiting coal mining in the Eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains. The idea of a proposed fall referendum has been thrown around amongst Albertans, including Smith, for a number of months, but Friday was the first time she gave a specific date for when it would take place if the Stay Free Alberta group can get the signatures needed to trigger a vote. .Smith announced that a referendum would be held during an address to the province on Thursday. In the address, she outlined nine questions that will appear on the ballot, all based on recommendations from the Alberta Next panel survey and report published in December. The announcement came after Smith blamed federal immigration policies that have led to the province being overwhelmed by the number of immigrants arriving over the last five years, as well as low oil prices, for playing a large role in creating Alberta's multi-billion-dollar deficit. A primary focus of the referendum will be immigration, and whether the provincial government should fight with the federal government to obtain more control over immigration to the province. "At the end of the day, Alberta and our taxpayers shouldn't be expected to foot the bill for federal experiments in open borders," Smith said. According to Smith, having greater control over immigration would allow the provincial government to focus more on economic migrants who contribute provincial income tax and less on asylum seekers, students, and temporary workers. The referendum will also address many of the concerns raised by Albertans throughout the Alberta Next process in 2025, which shed light on frustrations with the province's relationship with the federal government. Smith said the referendum questions are intended to address those concerns and restore their faith in Canada. "This is why we put them on the table," Smith said. "This is why we consulted with them. And that's been my commitment, is for us to continue fighting for a sovereign and independent Alberta within the united Canada.".On Friday, Smith also addressed the referendum question that would require non-permanent residents to pay a "reasonable" fee to access healthcare and education services. "So my question is, if you're only coming here on a one-year work permit, why are you bringing your family and expecting taxpayers to pay for that?" Smith said. Alberta pays $12,000 for every child who goes through the Alberta education system, according to Smith. "Well, I mean, this is what we're talking about, is making sure the services are prioritized to the people who have registered a permanent stake in our country and our province," Smith said."That's Canadian citizens and permanent residents, and temporary individuals should be treated as temporary and tourists.".As for what will happen after the referendum, Smith asserted that these questions are not being brought forward only to be ignored."I trust Albertans, and because this is a significant change, and they're grappling with something new, and it was something that was raised again and again and again in our Alberta Next panel discussion," Smith said."But again, that was only a portion of Albertans who participated in that. These changes, I think, are important enough that we need to get the people to weigh in on it."