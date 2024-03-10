City bureaucrats want Kelowna to be more inclusive, using indigenous street naming protocols

How do you give directions if you can’t pronounce it?No matter. The City of Kelowna needs to do a better job of acknowledging its indigenous heritage when it comes to naming city facilities and roadways. Even if means people continue to get lost.That’s because the city administration is set to review a report next week to address the city’s naming policies with an eye to forming a “new strategic direction will help ensure the city's naming policy is aligned with current social, historical and political contexts and enhance the way we build and animate our community today.”.According to a report from community communications manager Christine Matte: “Naming should continue to be an important part of the celebration and pride that we generate when we open new facilities, parks and public spaces for all of our residents."It comes amid discussions for the redevelopment of an old mill site in the city’s north end, which is to include participation from the silix/Okanagan culture.The last time the city’s naming policies were reviewed was nearly three decades ago. Up until now, there has been an inordinate focus on “settler or pioneer names for civic assets or acclaimed residents,” the report said.According to city administration, several communities across BC and Alberta have made changes to their policies over the past several years that focused on diversity and inclusion, reconciliation, wayfinding and sponsorship among other things.These include the acknowledgement of indigenous culture and traditions as well as the diverse past, present and growing cultural communities and histories, it said..In January, Edmonton renamed its semi-notorious inner-city Oliver neighbourhood — which it had been called since 1937 — as “ᐄᐧᐦᑫᐧᐣᑑᐃᐧᐣ” which translates from Cree as ‘circle of friends’..According to its website, the Syilx People of the Okanagan Nation are a trans-boundary tribe separated at the 49th parallel by the border between Canada and the United States. “We are a distinct and sovereign Nation,” it reads.Kelowna follows the lead of several Canadian cities in recent years to adopt indigenous names and monikers for streets and public facilities. Edmonton in 2020 completed a wholesale rebranding of its various municipal districts. In January it renamed its semi-notorious inner-city Oliver neighbourhood — which it had been called since 1937 — as “ᐄᐧᐦᑫᐧᐣᑑᐃᐧᐣ” which translates from Cree as ‘circle of friends’.The name change was driven by the legacy of Frank Oliver, a member of parliament and federal cabinet minister first elected in 1883 who advocated policies that pushed native people off their ancestral lands.There has also been a push in recent years to rename Alberta streets away from figures associated with residential schools. Edmonton, Calgary, St. Albert and Morinville (a town just north of Edmonton) have all voted to remove the name of Bishop Vital ‘Grandin’ from schools and rapid-transit stations in a nod to reconciliation.