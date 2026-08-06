City of Calgary installs hail warning sign with Punjabi translation

CALGARY — A City of Calgary hail warning sign featuring Punjabi-language information has drawn attention online, with residents commenting on the city’s decision to use multilingual messaging for public safety communications.The sign was placed in Calgary’s northeast “hail alley” region, an area known for frequent and damaging summer storms. It directs residents to the city’s hail and high wind resources, as well as the Climate Ready Home Guide, which includes materials available in Punjabi.The sign translates to: "Hail strikes with force! Prepare your home for every weather."The inclusion of Punjabi on the sign has prompted discussion about the city’s approach to multilingual public safety messaging..The city has said its climate preparedness resources are designed to help residents understand severe weather risks and take steps to protect their homes from potential damage.Calgary's Climate Ready Home Guide provides information on preparing properties for severe weather, including steps residents can take to reduce damage from hail and high winds.Calgary and surrounding areas are among the most hail-prone regions in Canada, with major storms in recent years causing extensive damage to homes, vehicles and infrastructure.The Western Standard has reached out to the City of Calgary for more information but has not received a response at the time of publication.