Alberta

City of Calgary installs hail warning sign with Punjabi translation

City of Calgary hail warning sign featuring Punjabi-language information
City of Calgary hail warning sign featuring Punjabi-language informationX
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City Of Calgary
Calgary Climate Hub
Hail
Punjabi
Calgary hail alley region
Climate Ready Home Guide
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Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news