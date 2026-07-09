Alberta

City of Calgary reverses Badlands ticket as Stampede noise complaints climb to 186

Rescinded noise ticket at Stampede
Rescinded noise ticket at StampedeX/ChatGBT
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Yyc
Ryan Pleckaitis
Calgary Stampede 2026
Badlands Music Festival
The City of Calgary
Noise Exemption Permit
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Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news