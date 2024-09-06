City of Edmonton activates extreme heat response

The City of Edmonton said it has activated its extreme weather response for extreme heat to keep vulnerable people safe during the hot weather over the next week. The activation started on Friday at 9 a.m. and is expected to end on Wednesday at 9 a.m., with flexibility to extend if the forecast changes, according to a Thursday press release. During an extreme heat response, the City of Edmonton said helping people avoid dehydration is important. It said providing access to drinking water and cool places for respite is essential to its extreme weather response.The City of Edmonton said access to potable water remains available 24 hours a day at water bottle filling stations attached to fire hydrants. A complete list of water bottle filling stations can be found at https://www.edmonton.ca/programs_services/emergency_preparedness/extreme-weather#stack82465. All peace officers will carry water bottles for distribution to vulnerable people in need.Anyone needing a break from the heat may go to any open city facility, including libraries and recreation centres. Available indoor space will vary depending on the size of the facility, but even facilities without enough indoor space to accommodate people will provide bottled water.Queen Elizabeth and Wihkwentowin Outdoor Pool remain open until Sunday. The City of Edmonton encouraged Edmontonians to check in on older family, friends and neighbours. It said Edmontonians who are concerned about people outside can contact 211 and press 3 for the 24/7 Crisis Diversion team or 911 in cases of emergency. The City of Edmonton’s extreme weather response supplements existing measures implemented by the Sector Emergency Response group. The City of Edmonton activated its extreme weather response to keep vulnerable people safe during the extreme heat expected over one week in July. READ MORE: City of Edmonton activates extreme heat responseAt the time, it said the activation started on July 15 at 9 a.m. and was expected to end on July 23 at 7 a.m., with flexibility to extend if the forecast changes. During extreme heat, it said helping people avoid dehydration is important. It added providing access to drinking water and cool places for respite is essential to its extreme heat response..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.