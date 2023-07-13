Twelve new Community Peace Officers received orders to serve residents with integrity and compassion at a special graduating ceremony at city hall in Edmonton.
On Tuesday, the city’s newest recruits received their diplomas as graduates of the Community Peace Officer Induction Program, Class #40.
Nine of the new officers will join the transit safety team, while two will support Animal Care and Control and one will be a part of Edmonton's Community Safety Team.
“I want to extend a warm welcome to those who are joining the Community Peace Officer workforce,” said Edmonton City Manager, Andre Corbould.
“As Peace Officers they will play an essential role in ensuring Edmonton is a safe and welcoming place for everyone. Their varied backgrounds and experiences will help shape our work in this regard and reflect the incredible diversity of our great city as they interact with Edmontonians every day. I know these new recruits will fulfill their duties with great empathy and professionalism.”
The new Community Peace Officers received eight weeks of training regulated by the provincial Ministry of Public Safety and Emergency Services.
The City of Edmonton said peace officers are trained in indigenous awareness, mental health awareness, de-escalation techniques and in how best to work with youth and Edmontonians experiencing homelessness.
In 2022, the City of Edmonton made the 30x30 pledge to increase the recruitment, retention and promotion of women in law enforcement in its Community Standards and Neighbourhoods Branch to at least 30% by the year 2030.
Two of the new recruits in class #40 are women, and the city said it continues to promote inclusivity among its ranks to ensure its enforcement teams represent Edmonton’s diverse communities.
"Peace officers hail from various backgrounds and play a valuable role in keeping Edmonton safe, pleasant and enjoyable by protecting and enhancing community standards through enforcement and partnering with associations, schools, and not-for-profits to educate the public about city bylaws," the City of Edmonton said.
The violence continues on Edmonton's LRT system which has prompted police to warn residents to be “extremely cautious” if riding transit.
Since the winter, social disorder on the streets of Edmonton and crime and chaos within the transit system have been an utmost concern for residents.
On Wednesday, the police gave a warning to Edmontonians.
“You have to be extremely cautious on our transit system and on our streets downtown right now, because there are many people who are in difficult situations themselves, who are very angry for a variety of reasons,” said Edmonton Police Service (EPS) Detective Jared Buehler.
The cost of transit goes up yet again and the token force is only good for photo ops.
Nice try but not really. The only real answer is to demolish the LRT and replace it with buses. Not only will that instantly and permanently end the transit oriented crime-n-fentanyl emergency, it will also save the taxpayers billions in otherwise wasted LRT taxes.
Plus, cancelling the normally empty LRT cuts back on pointless concrete usage by a whole bunch, thus saving our climate in the process. And demolishing the LRT and using buses instead will greatly improve the transit system itself since buses are much faster, immensely safer and far cheaper than those horrible LRT's ever were.
