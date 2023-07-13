officers added to lrt in Edmonton
Twelve new Community Peace Officers received orders to serve residents with integrity and compassion at a special graduating ceremony at city hall in Edmonton.

On Tuesday, the city’s newest recruits received their diplomas as graduates of the Community Peace Officer Induction Program, Class #40.

guest399
guest399

The cost of transit goes up yet again and the token force is only good for photo ops.

Nice try but not really. The only real answer is to demolish the LRT and replace it with buses. Not only will that instantly and permanently end the transit oriented crime-n-fentanyl emergency, it will also save the taxpayers billions in otherwise wasted LRT taxes.

Plus, cancelling the normally empty LRT cuts back on pointless concrete usage by a whole bunch, thus saving our climate in the process. And demolishing the LRT and using buses instead will greatly improve the transit system itself since buses are much faster, immensely safer and far cheaper than those horrible LRT's ever were.

