City of Edmonton deactivates extreme heat response

The City of Edmonton has ended its extreme weather response for extreme heat because temperatures have returned to a manageable level. This activation started on Friday at 9 a.m. and ended on Monday at 9 a.m., according to a Monday press release. The City of Edmonton said access to potable water remains available 24 hours a day at water bottle filling stations attached to fire hydrants until September 30. A complete list of water bottle filling stations can be found at https://www.edmonton.ca/programs_services/emergency_preparedness/extreme-weather?utm_source=virtualaddress&utm_campaign=extremeweather. It said there are an additional 24 water bottle filling stations throughout LRT stations and transit centres that Edmontonians can use. The City of Edmonton's extreme weather response supplements existing measures implemented by the Sector Emergency Response group. The City of Edmonton said on Thursday it has activated its extreme weather response for extreme heat to keep vulnerable people safe during the hot weather over the next week. READ MORE: City of Edmonton activates extreme heat responseIt said the activation started on Friday at 9 a.m. and was expected to end on Wednesday at 9 a.m., with flexibility to extend if the forecast changes. During an extreme heat response, it said helping people avoid dehydration is important. It added providing access to drinking water and cool places for respite is essential to its extreme weather response.