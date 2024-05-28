City of Edmonton distributes 2024 property tax notices via mail

Edmonton property owners can expect to see their 2024 property tax notices in mailboxes or inboxes soon, as more than 425,000 of them were sent out this week. City of Edmonton Director of Taxation Operations Stephen Leroux called it “very important that Edmontonians understand the property tax process and how to pay, because your property taxes fund over half of the City’s operations.”“You can see your property taxes at work all around you every day as City employees deliver 70 services, including fire rescue, roadway maintenance, police, and public transit,” said Leroux in a Monday press release. The City of Edmonton said a typical single detached home assessed at $428,500 will pay $4,359 in property taxes this year. It added three-quarters of that amount will help pay for city programs and services, and one-quarter will go to the Alberta government to support education. “It’s important to note that not all property owners will experience an 8.9% increase in their taxes,” said Leroux. “The tax increase for each individual property will depend on its assessment class as well as how much its assessment value changed compared to the average change in its class.”The City of Edmonton said property owners have a variety of ways to pay. It said the payment deadline is June 30. Payment can be made at most banks, by phone, online banking, or by mail. It offers a monthly payment plan.It called for property owners who do not receive their property tax notices by June 3 to contact 3-1-1.Paperless subscribers will see their notices posted online at myproperty.edmonton.ca. MyProperty accounts enable users to see their assessments and tax history and track their payments.Edmonton city council completed spring operating budget adjustment discussions on April 23, approving a number of changes to the 2023-2026 budget to arrive at an 8.9% property tax increase for 2024. READ MORE: Edmonton city council's 2024 spring budget adjustments includes an 8.9% property tax increaseThese adjustments allow the City of Edmonton to respond to growing financial pressures so it can continue to deliver the 70 services Edmontonians rely on. “The City is dealing with many of the same financial challenges as Edmontonians, especially when it comes to the cumulative impacts of inflation,” said City of Edmonton Chief Financial Officer and Deputy City Manager of Corporate and Financial Services Stacey Padbury.