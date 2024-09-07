City of Edmonton expands On Demand Transit service to areas in urban forest

The City of Edmonton said Edmontonians now have public transit options available to access ACT Aquatic and Recreation Centre and Rundle Park through ETS’ On Demand Transit service.To provide more accessible public transit, the City of Edmonton said two new bus stops will provide convenient access for riders — one outside the ACT Aquatic and Recreation Centre (Bus Stop #11389) and the other at the Rundle Family Centre (Bus Stop #11340).“Edmontonians value having access to our River Valley to have opportunities to connect with friends, family and the natural world around them,“ said Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi in a press release.“Edmonton’s River Valley Park System is a jewel in our city.”Sohi called the Edmonton River Valley “a place that all Edmontonians can access and enjoy.” He added it plays a major role in Edmonton’s identity. City of Edmonton Director of Aquatics and Community Leisure Centres Priya Bhasin-Singh said the addition of On Demand Transit will enhance access to ACT. “The newly renovated aquatic centre offers a unique warm water experience,” said Bhasin-Singh. “In addition, the facility has a large gymnasium, a pottery studio, a sensory room, a food vendor on site and multiple meeting rooms with access to a full kitchen and barbeque.”Outside of ACT, there is a playground, tennis and volleyball courts, and other amenities for people to use. The City of Edmonton said the addition of public transit options increases the accessibility to the Edmonton River Valley and adds to the transportation network. City of Edmonton Director of River Valley and Horticultural Facilities Rhonda Norman said the Edmonton River Valley offers countless free and low-cost activities for all seasons such as skating, tobogganing, hiking, picnics, bike rides, festivals, parties, and reflective walks. “Rundle Park has all of these, as well as some unique opportunities such as a golf course, paddling and disc golf,” said Norman. The City of Edmonton pointed out On Demand Transit service to ACT started Sunday following the installation of bus stops. It said Abbottsfield Transit Centre will be the transit hub for Rundle Park operations. Its hours of operation are Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sundays and holidays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.To avoid missing the last pickup, the City of Edmonton recommended passengers book return trips at least 30 minutes before service ends. It said increased accessibility to city facilities and parks helps to achieve broader City Plan goals by building a sense of community and belonging among Edmontonians, enhancing health and well-being and contributing to a vibrant city.The City of Edmonton said in 2023 a proposal to hand the Edmonton River Valley over to the Canadian government is at the end of the pre-feasibility phase.READ MORE: City of Edmonton may hand over the river valley to Ottawa management“Outcomes of this phase include recommending a potential site, developing a park vision and exploring initial ideas on governance options,” it said.“Discussions with project partners and City Council will determine whether to proceed from the pre-feasibility phase into future planning phases and park designation.”.This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.