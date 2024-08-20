City of Edmonton extends Jasper wildfire support centre until September 3

The City of Edmonton said its Rapid Emergency Support Terminal (REST) will remain open until September 3 at the request of the Municipality of Jasper to help wildfire evacuees. Since July 23, the City of Edmonton has registered more than 2,700 evacuees from Jasper and Jasper National Park, according to a Monday press release. The City of Edmonton pointed out Jasperites can continue to visit the REST location in person at the Kennedale Site, Building #2, on 12814 58 St. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to access support services. The Municipality of Jasper is providing transportation to evacuees returning home to Jasper who complete the transportation survey. The City of Edmonton said buses are scheduled to depart from Wednesday to Friday. It said dates are subject to change, and information is being shared with evacuees.All registered evacuees who need accommodations have been provided lodging. Hotel rooms have been extended until September 3, and people registered with the Canadian Red Cross (CRC) are being notified. Anyone asked to vacate their rooms should contact the CRC at 1 (800) 863-6582.The City of Edmonton said on July 23 it has responded to a request for assistance from the Alberta Emergency Management Agency and the Municipality of Jasper to support the evacuation in Jasper and Jasper National Park.READ MORE: UPDATED: Jasper National Park says aggressive wildfires prompted evacuation order, 25,000 evacuatedEffective July 23 at 2 p.m., it said it will accept evacuees at Kennedale Site, Building #2, and support will be available 24/7. The Kennedale Site will provide all immediate needs for evacuees, including co-ordination of lodging and funding for food, water, clothing and hygiene items, pet daycare and healthcare.